What Is Live Casino?

Live casino is a real-time gambling experience that combines the thrill of traditional land-based casinos with the convenience and sociability of playing online. Players can interact with the dealer and other players in real time and can choose from a range of table games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and keno. Unlike video slots, these games are played on actual tables with live dealers who are streamed in high definition from studios that mimic the layout of an actual casino. This type of gaming has become a big hit with many people who enjoy the realism and excitement it offers.

The main attraction of live casino is the fact that it feels more authentic and can be played at any time of day. It also offers a greater variety of games than traditional online casinos. Moreover, players can expect the same fairness and integrity that they would get at a real-world casino. Live casino games are usually supervised and regulated by gambling commissions and specialized authorities in order to establish credibility. Moreover, software providers that collaborate with these operators must hold licenses specific to the country in which they operate.

One of the most popular live casino games is blackjack. In this game, players are dealt cards and must try to reach 21 or be closer to it than the dealer. Players can also place bets on other players’ hands. In addition, they can bet on a variety of other events taking place during the game. The live streaming of a game is done by the dealer’s camera, which records and transmits images in real-time. The dealer can then communicate with the players by using the chat function in the game interface.

During live casino sessions, the dealer can take bets from any player in any part of the world. However, these players can only bet if they have enough money in their account to cover the amount of their stake. If they don’t, the bets will be placed on a waiting list. The dealer can then select the winning bets and award them accordingly.

Another feature of live casino is that the dealer’s actions are converted into data by a piece of software called Optical Character Recognition. This data is then sent to the player’s monitor, where it can be read and displayed as the results of the game. This is a huge advantage over a virtual casino, where the results are determined by a random number generator (RNG).

To play at a live casino, punters must register an account and make a minimum deposit before they can join a table. Once they’ve registered, they can connect to the game server through a webcam and chat with the dealer. They can also make bets during the game and can use the chat to ask questions about the rules of the game. Players can also request additional cards, a new deck, or a fresh shuffle, if needed. In this way, the players can customize their gameplay and increase their chances of winning.