What is Live Casino?

Live casino is the latest online casino innovation, allowing players to connect in real time with a dealer who deals cards or spins a roulette wheel in the same way as they would at a brick and mortar casino. This is done via a high definition video feed from a studio or land-based casino that can be accessed by any computer, mobile device or tablet using specialised software.

Once connected to a game, players use buttons on the screen to make their bets and decisions. They can also chat with the dealer, adding that buzzing energy and social element to a game that many find missing from standard online casino games. A good online casino will have a dedicated section of its site for the live casino games with a list of available tables and dealers and will ensure that all devices are compatible.

There are a number of different types of live casino games that can be played online, from classic table games like blackjack and roulette to baccarat, bingo, keno and poker. While the rules of each game are slightly different, the overall experience is very similar. Players will be able to see their money grow as the results of each play are shown on their screen, just as they would in a brick and mortar casino.

The best way to play a live casino game is on a desktop computer or laptop, as it will offer the best experience. However, most modern casinos will be well optimised for play on smartphones and tablets too. If you choose to play on a smartphone or tablet, ensure that you have a strong WiFi connection and are not using up too much of your data allowance.

A key part of the process that is responsible for producing a realistic casino experience when playing live casino games online is something called a GCU. This is a small box, not much bigger than a shoebox, that does the work of converting any physical transactions into digital information that can be transmitted over the internet. Without this essential piece of technology, there would be no live casino to play at.

Depending on the game you select, there will be various settings that can be changed to tailor your experience. This may include things like the background and the type of table you are playing on. In some cases, you can even change the camera angle so that you are looking at your chosen game from a different perspective.

Once you’ve selected the live casino game that you want to play, you will need to open a new account with your chosen online casino. This will involve completing a simple registration form and providing some verification documents. This is quick, easy and secure, meaning you can get started with your live casino account within minutes of signing up. Once you have an account, you can then deposit money into your new online casino in order to begin playing.