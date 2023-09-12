What Is Live Casino?

Live casino is a unique type of online gambling that allows players to connect with real dealers through a live video feed. Using state-of-the-art technology and high-definition cameras, these games replicate the thrill of brick-and-mortar casinos without leaving your home. Unlike regular casino games, which use a random number generator to determine results, live dealer casinos utilize actual cards, chips, and a roulette wheel to deliver the most realistic casino experience outside of a land-based casino. The dealer can also interact with players through a chat window, which creates a social atmosphere. While these games can be a bit intimidating for beginners, they can be a great way to enjoy the best in online casino entertainment.

The first thing that sets a live casino apart from traditional online casinos is the realism. There are no virtual tables, just a live video stream that lets you play with a real dealer in a studio setting. Depending on the game, you can even interact with the dealer by typing in a chat window. This creates a much more social atmosphere than standard casino games and can be very fun to play. In addition, live dealers are human, which means that the games are not rigged and you have a good chance of winning.

Many of the most popular live dealer casinos offer a wide variety of games to choose from. You can find all of the classics, including blackjack and roulette, as well as many exotic options. These sites typically offer multiple betting limits, so you can play for as little or as much as you want. Some also feature special VIP tables that are reserved for high rollers.

In order to run a live casino, several pieces of equipment must be installed in the studio. The most important one is the game control unit (GCU), which is a small box that records each session and encodes it for broadcast. In addition to the GCU, there is a camera that shows the gamer’s screen and a monitor that shows the number of bets placed on each table.

While live casinos aren’t as common as their online counterparts, they are a great option for people who want to get the feel of a brick-and-mortar casino without traveling. They can be accessed on desktop computers and mobile devices, making them the perfect choice for people on the go. Most of the time, you can play with a friend or even compete against them!

In addition to their live dealer solutions, Softgamings offers a bundle of popular games, which can be easily integrated into a casino’s website. This solution provides a complete gaming experience and allows the operator to attract new customers, increase revenue, and provide an exceptional customer service. If you’re interested in adding a live casino to your website, contact us today for more information. We’ll be happy to discuss the possibilities with you!