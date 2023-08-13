Pragmatic Play Review

Pragmatic play is an online casino software developer that produces games for the top brands in iGaming. Their portfolio includes a broad range of video slots, progressive jackpots, table games and live dealer tables, all powered by their innovative development platform.

Pragmatic Play games are renowned for their high-quality graphics and immersive features. Moreover, they offer a wide variety of betting limits to suit players with all types of budgets. The company also offers a number of exciting bonuses and rewards to boost players’ winning chances. In addition, the games can be played on any device including mobile phones and tablets.

The newest Pragmatic Play title, Da Vinci’s Treasure, takes the iGaming world on an adventure through some of Da Vinci’s greatest masterpieces and achievements. The slot is full of unique features and three separate bonus modes to ensure that every spin is a new experience. This is one of Pragmatic Play’s best releases to date and is a great example of the company’s flair for innovation and excitement.

Another popular Pragmatic Play slot is Joker’s Jewels, which is a jester-themed game that pays anywhere on the reels. The game’s five reels and 20 unique paylines provide plenty of ways to win big, while its beautiful graphics and smooth animations make it a winner in many categories. Players can even choose to purchase free spins, which are a great way to increase their chances of hitting the jackpot.

Although a relative newcomer in the industry, pragmatic play slots have quickly gained popularity for their unique gameplay and themes. Unlike other providers, this young company is committed to producing 100% original content and not just cloning existing titles. As a result, their slots are more likely to retain their player base than those of other developers. In addition, the company is scrupulous about software security and has received certifications from respected testing laboratories such as QUINEL and BMM. It has also obtained gambling licenses from reputable jurisdictions such as Malta, UK, and Curacao.

In order to protect their player’s personal information, Pragmatic Play uses encryption technology and firewalls. This ensures that all data is secure and that no third party has access to sensitive information. The company is regulated in numerous gambling jurisdictions and has a stringent policy against fraud and money laundering activities.

Pragmatic play’s games are compatible with most mobile devices and work seamlessly in any browser without the need for additional software downloads. They use the latest HTML5 technology and are designed to work across all screen sizes. The company’s games are responsive and adapt to fit any mobile device, including iOS and Android devices.

Founded in 2015, Pragmatic Play has roots that stretch back to the highly-respected but now-defunct TopGame software development company. While the company claims to be unrelated, their choice of launching with titles developed by TopGame was questionable at best. In the past, TopGame titles were rife with bugs, glitches, and other technical issues that have tarnished the reputation of the brand.